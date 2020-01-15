Judge orders state to pay $115,000 in legal fees for unconstitutional ballot measure

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota taxpayers will pay nearly $115,000 in lawyer fees to plaintiffs who challenged an initiated measure that prohibited ballot question committees from accepting out-of-state money.

The measure, passed by voters in 2018, was pushed by legislators unhappy with what they saw as outside interference in putting political questions on the ballot. However, U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann struck the measure down last Thursday as unconstitutional.

Kornmann said taxpayers should pay the attorney fees, the same taxpayers who violated the U.S. Constitution when they authorized the measure.

“Neither the state Legislature nor the majority of voters are allowed to pass laws that violate the Constitution without risking the possibility that those oppressed by the measure will expend attorney’s fees challenging it, and, upon success, be entitled to reimbursement,” Kornmann wrote.

Last year, Kornmann ruled that the measure violated the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment right to free speech, which includes political speech. Non-residents and businesses faced potential civil or criminal sanctions for violating the measure, which would have gone into effect on July 1.