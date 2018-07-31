STURGIS | A Fourth Circuit Court judge will decide if the state of South Dakota has the legal standing to challenge the incorporation of Buffalo Chip as a city.
Judge Gordon D. Swanson heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys representing the campground east of Sturgis that has been seeking to incorporate for more than three years and a special assistant attorney general.
The hearing at the Meade County Courthouse was a continuation of legal wrangling between the Buffalo Chip and Meade County on one side and entities including county residents, the state’s municipal league and the city of Sturgis opposing the incorporation of the biker campground.
Buffalo Chip attorney John Dorsey of Rapid City asked the court to dismiss the case, citing state laws giving the state authority to annul corporations but not municipalities.
“They’re trying to shut down Buffalo Chip city. There’s no question of that,” Dorsey said. "You can't annul a municipality."
Dorsey said the state Supreme Court, which ruled on Jan. 25 that any challenge to the Buffalo Chip’s incorporation as a city must be initiated by the state, also said Buffalo Chip was already a de facto municipality, collecting sales tax revenues and operating through an elected town board.
The legal challenges continued when the state attorney general’s office asked the high court for permission to intervene, which the court granted in March.
Then in May, the court denied the state’s request to bring the case back before the Supreme Court but told the state to proceed at the circuit court level.
Moore, a Sioux Falls attorney speaking via a teleconference call, said statutes allowed for a review of any irregularities in the incorporation of any municipality.
The original suit brought by county residents and the city of Sturgis contended that a municipality may not be incorporated with less than 100 legal residents or 30 registered voters and in 2015 Buffalo Chip had less than those numbers.
At that time, state law said no municipality could be incorporated with fewer than 100 legal residents or 30 registered voters. The law was changed in 2016 to read fewer than 100 residents “and” 45 registered voters.
“It (the law) made sure there would be some method of judicial review,” Moore said.
Swanson told the attorneys to expect a written decision within a month.