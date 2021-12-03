Judgment to come in 2022 on mobile home park owners' water dispute

The courts are expected to issue a January judgment in a case involving the owners of a Rapid City mobile home park who are in a water dispute with the city, a Pennington County judge said Friday.

Assistant City Attorney Carla Cushman represented the city at a hearing set in the case against Rand and Gayla Williams Friday morning. Rand Williams represented himself and intended to represent Gayla as well, which Cushman objected to.

Cushman cited state law which notes that a person cannot represent another in court without a license. Williams said Gayla signed the response to the city's judgment motion filed Nov. 5 that noted he handles field operations for the Ridgestone Mobile Home Community, located at 600 Lindbergh Avenue.

"Gayla has no knowledge" of the business, Williams said.

The Williams' response was filed Friday morning. Williams presented the response to Judge Matt Brown as the hearing began. He said he provided a copy to Cushman that morning.

Brown said the city can officially respond to the Williams' response by Dec. 17 in writing and Williams can respond to the city's response by Dec. 31.

He said there will likely be a judgment issued in January.

The case

The city filed a lawsuit against the Williams family on Sept. 25, 2020 and filed the Nov. 5 summary judgment motion requesting the court make an order to require the defendants to replace their non-conforming water service line and meter pit.

The Williams signed an agreement with the city Feb. 4, 2020 that states the water meter that serves 69 mobile park homes had been non-functioning for more than 24 months. The agreement goes on to state the service line crossed another property, which does not comply with city ordinance. The existing water service could not provide an accessible or suitable location for the water meter and the city had the authority to turn off water service to the property, the agreement states.

