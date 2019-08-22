More passengers flew out of Rapid City in July than in any other month on record, according to the Rapid City Regional Airport.
A total of 44,127 passengers caught outbound flights at the airport in July, 15.1 percent more than July of 2018. The inbound passenger count for July totaled 44,927, an increase of 14.7 percent from last July.
So far this year, a total of 387,410 people have flown into and out of the airport, 12.5 percent more than last year at this time. The passenger total for 2018 was approximately 626,000.
The number of airline flights that departed and landed at the airport in July totaled 783, 14 percent more than July of last year. The total number of airline flights this year to date is 3,353, 6.5 percent higher than this time last year.
In a statement, airport Executive Director Patrick Dame credited the growth to the airport's staff, commercial tenants and customers.
"We are experiencing tremendous growth right now, based on the air service development efforts our staff has made in the past few years. It is great to see," the statement reads.