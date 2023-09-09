The trial for the murder and rape of an 82-year-old woman in Rapid City was moved to next year after the accused — who is representing himself — requested a continuance about two weeks before his initial trial date.

James Jumping Eagle, a 48-year-old Rapid City man, appeared in court on Sept. 1 for a pretrial conference. His trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 18. The new trial dates are March 4, 2024 through March 15, 2024.

At the pretrial conference, he said he filed a motion for more time to prepare for trial. He argued the state failed to provide all evidence to him by the deadline, which is 60 days before trial. At the time, the court did not have a copy of a motion, but later obtained a copy.

The evidence referred to was handwritten notes a state's expert made prior to writing her conclusions. The state argued they would not be presenting the notes at trial, and they only sent them to Jumping Eagle out of caution.

The state initially objected to the change. However, at a motions hearing before Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky on Thursday, Senior Deputy Pennington County States Attorney Kevin Krull said the state decided to no longer object to the delay after further consideration.

Gusinsky granted Jumping Eagle's motion, but he noted he was not ruling on its validity. He simply granted it because there was no longer an objection from the state.

Jumping Eagle's alleged victim was found dead on Feb. 10, 2021 with her throat cut at her home on Flormann Street.

Jumping Eagle — a convicted sex offender — had been released from federal prison just weeks before the woman was murdered. He served 8.3 years for a 1997 sexual assault and an additional year for violating his supervised release.

About a week before the murder, he was arrested in Pennington County for an old drug warrant and released on a personal recognizance bond.

The Rapid City Police Department named Jumping Eagle as a suspect based on alleged forensic evidence found at the scene.

A U.S. Marshals Service and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety task force arrested Jumping Eagle on Feb. 20, 2021 at a house south of Manderson on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Jumping Eagle faces a mandatory life in prison sentence if he is convicted, which would stack on top of the 10-year sentence federal Judge Jeffrey Viken imposed for Jumping Eagle failing to register as a sex offender after his release from federal prison. The sentence is the maximum allowed by law.