June 11 deployment ceremony scheduled for Rapid City National Guard unit

A deployment ceremony is scheduled for seven soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Detachment 5, Company C, 2-641st Aviation Regiment at 11:30 a.m. June 11 at the Army Aviation Readiness Center near Rapid City Regional Airport.

According to a news release, the public is encouraged to attend the event as the unit departs for a nine-month deployment to Djibouti.

The unit will deploy in support of Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa to provide aviation support in the region. The 2/641st is fixed-wing aviation unit comprised of pilots and operations specialists which operate the C-12 King Air.

Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general.

The soldiers will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas.

