Jurors continue to deliberate in manslaughter trial

  • Updated
Maxton Pfeiffer

After nearly nine hours, a Pennington County jury was still deliberating Monday night the fate of a 22-year-old Keystone man who has been charged with recklessly shooting and killing another man.

The prosecution and defense attorney gave closing arguments Monday in the first-degree manslaughter trial of Maxton Pfeiffer, who is charged with shooting Ty Scott on June 13, 2018, in a Keystone apartment. Pfeiffer was 18 at the time. He now faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

The jury began deliberations around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

First-degree manslaughter differs from murder in intent or premeditation. Judge Jeff Connolly told the jury the charge is causing death with a dangerous weapon without the intention to do so.

Prosecutors said Monday that Pfeiffer has admitted to picking up a .45-caliber pistol that ended Scott’s life after he made a sweep of the room with it. They also argued that the defense’s theory of bullet nose binding, when a bullet is snagged within the gun’s chamber, did not change the fact that Scott was shot and died.

Defense attorney Dana Hanna told jurors that Pfeiffer had no intent to harm Scott and asked them to consider what Pfeiffer was thinking the instant before the gun was discharged. He said Pfeiffer acted negligently but didn't believe that a bullet was in the gun’s chamber.

Hanna said violating gun safety rules isn’t a crime. He asked the jury if Pfeiffer looks like “that guy” who would harm someone he called a friend.

According to Pfeiffer’s testimony, he, Scott and four others were at an apartment in Keystone where two of them were pretending to shoot each other with a .38-caliber revolver and an AR-15. Two others, including Scott, were watching videos. Pfeiffer said he reached for the pistol that was in its holster on the dresser next to him. He said he removed the gun from the holster, then the magazine, pulled the slide back, saw nothing come out and pointed the gun at the others.

Pfeiffer said he then swept the room with gun before it discharged, killing Scott.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

