 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Juvenile killed in hit-and-run Friday morning

  • 0
Pedestrian crash fatality
Photo courtesy RCPD

Police are searching for the driver of a "newer" dark-colored full-size pickup truck after a juvenile female was found dead at a Rapid City intersection early Friday morning.

According to a Rapid City Police Department news release, officers responded to the area of East Van Buren Street and North LaCrosse Street at approximately 12:25 a.m. for a report of a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash.

On arrival, police found a juvenile female unresponsive in the intersection. A medical unit arrived and took over life-saving measures before determining the female was deceased.

Police spoke with witnesses who reported the female was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse Street when she attempted to cross the road at the intersection. While crossing, she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene southbound on North LaCrosse Street.

People are also reading…

According to the release, the department's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team, along with the Criminal Investigations Division, responded to the location to continue the investigation.

Those who may have information, which could include video from the area and time of the crash, should contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip may be submitted by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Real voter fraud is when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office. Repeal of the sale…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

Your Two Cents for Oct. 12

If people are so fragile (that) they allow a dissenting political sign or flag dictate which businesses they patronize, the division in this c…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Teen killed 5 in Raleigh mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News