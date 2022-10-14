Juvenile killed in hit-and-run Friday morning

Police are searching for the driver of a "newer" dark-colored full-size pickup truck after a juvenile female was found dead at a Rapid City intersection early Friday morning.

According to a Rapid City Police Department news release, officers responded to the area of East Van Buren Street and North LaCrosse Street at approximately 12:25 a.m. for a report of a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash.

On arrival, police found a juvenile female unresponsive in the intersection. A medical unit arrived and took over life-saving measures before determining the female was deceased.

Police spoke with witnesses who reported the female was walking along the sidewalk on North LaCrosse Street when she attempted to cross the road at the intersection. While crossing, she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene southbound on North LaCrosse Street.

According to the release, the department's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team, along with the Criminal Investigations Division, responded to the location to continue the investigation.

Those who may have information, which could include video from the area and time of the crash, should contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip may be submitted by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.