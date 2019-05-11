If you enter the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center without a high school diploma, it's the facility's goal to put you on track to get one by the time you leave.
Youth at the local juvenile detention center are required to either take the same core subjects as students in the Rapid City Area Schools or complete classes that prepare them for GED exams. They study in classrooms independently of one another for four hours every weekday, each one of them working on something different than whomever they sit beside.
"You never get 10 kids in the same grade level," said Commander Joe Guttierez.
The center at 3505 Cambell Street houses youth ages 10 to 21 who are facing criminal charges, awaiting entry to treatment programs, or who are serving sentences. Since 2016, it has contracted with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to accept federal detainees in addition to local ones.
The center has capacity for 41 detainees and as of last week had 38. It costs Pennington County about $260 a day to house detainees at the center, compared to the $80 it costs at the county jail.
Federal funding provides $495 per day per federal detainee, of which Guttierez said there about 20 at any given time.
Guttierez said the average length of stay at the facility is about 16 days for local youth and six months for federal transfers. Juveniles are expected to keep up with their studies regardless of how long they'll be there.
Title I-D Administrator Nicole Swigart said that the transcripts and schooling records of every detainee sent to the facility are used to gauge how their education can be continued. Course credits are offered by the Rapid City Area Schools.
For juveniles already enrolled in the district, Swigart said the goal is for them to transition as seamlessly as possible back into the general classroom after their release.
Those coming from outside the district, including federal detainees, can take whatever credits they earn at the center with them after they leave. If they complete the requisite 22 credits, they can even earn a diploma from Central High School. Most of the youth who graduate from the center come from the federal system, Swigart said.
Each year, Guttierez said two to four youth receive either a diploma or an equivalency certificate at the center.
You have free articles remaining.
One federal detainee, whose name could not be released, told the Rapid City Journal that he earned nearly every high school credit of his career at the center. He was brought here last year with only three to his name, all of which he said he obtained at a different facility in his home state.
"He came in with very few credits and now he should be graduating next school year,” said his teacher, Jenn McClain.
"He has worked extremely hard," she continued, adding that he often takes his textbooks and schoolwork back to his room.
Another juvenile was able to complete a college course at the center as well.
Guttierez characterized teaching students who have been charged with or sentenced on serious offenses as challenging but rewarding. Because of the center's small class sizes and individualized lesson plans, he said that teachers are able to form strong relationships with their pupils.
Swigart, who oversees the federal program that funds delinquent education for the school district and serves as the center's de facto principal, said she looks for teachers who have experience working with at-risk youth when hiring. Open-mindedness, she said, is another determinant for success.
"Whatever actions the youth did to end up in [the Juvenile Services Center] should not be the lens by which their education is looked at," Swigart said.
Three educators employed by Pennington County currently teach at the center. Swigart said federal funding provided to the school is set aside to pay for those positions at a total annual cost of about $200,000.
One Rapid City school teacher works there as well, and special educators are brought in to work with students with disabilities as needed.
Some might hold that juveniles at the center should not receive an education as form of punishment, but McClain said providing her students with one will better prepare them for life after incarceration and, hopefully, reduce their odds of re-offending.
"Getting an education while you're locked up provides the students some success not only in the classroom and while they're in jail, but it's going to help them when they leave jail," she said.