Kadoka rodeo arena receives $10,000 grant

The Kadoka Buffalo Stampede Arena was the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation, awarded in a presentation in Kadoka earlier this month.

The arena was one of eight nonprofit organizations awarded through the foundation, focused on supporting community problem-solving projects. Forty-eight applications were submitted.

The arena has been an institution in Kadoka for nearly 50 years, hosting youth and adult programs and events such as Youth Play Days, Little Britches Rodeo, National Barrel Horse Association runs, 4-H rodeos, a high school practice rodeo, the Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp and the arena’s main event — the annual Kadoka Buffalo Stampede Rodeo.

JoBeth Eisenbraun, both a member of the Jackson-Kadoka Economic Development Corporation and involved with the South Dakota High School Rodeo, has seen the arena serve members of the community for decades, including herself and her own children.

“It was a huge deal for the community,” Eisenbraun said of the grant. “Because so many people utilize that arena to practice in, and to watch their kids participate in.”

Eisenbraun said the arena holds a special place in her heart, because her own boys, who went on to college rodeo, started out in that arena. She also has a middle school daughter she practices with there “all the time.”

The arena has seen many improvements over the years, with the $10,000 grant going towards upgrades to lighting and electric wiring.

A labor of love, Eisenbraun said it has taken the entire community to pull it off, utilizing volunteer work and donations for many of the improvements.

Eisenbraun recalled working on the arena as kids with Jamie Willert, chairman of the Stampede Rodeo Committee.

“We were laughing because I was out there painting one day, and he was working on something else, and I’m like, do you remember when we painted this when we were kids? So, you know, it comes around a second time," she said.

Eisenbraun said she participated in rodeo events as a kid in that very arena, as she now gets to witness her own children build memories there.

“It’s really special,” she said. “You spend so much time there, making memories with your kids.”

Eileen Stolley, secretary treasurer for the Jackson-Kadoka Economic Development Corporation, submitted the application for the Buffalo Stampede Arena, recalling her reaction when she received notification they’d been awarded the grant: “Yay.”

The Buffalo Stampede partnered with the Jackson-Kadoka Economic Development Corporation to apply for the grant. Stolley said the application was “several pages,” that included describing the lighting project, a bit about the community and their goals for completion.

"This has been a big project," she said.

The grant will go towards replacing wooden poles with steel for lighting the arena, as well as underground wiring conduits, “for safety and better aesthetics,” Stolley said.

The lighting project comes with a price tag of approximately $34,000, of which the grant will make a $10,000 dent. Stolley is still on the hunt for additional funding.

“Every little bit helps,” she said. “And we were tickled pink” to receive the grant.

“It was greatly appreciated that the improvements will be enjoyed by spectators and contestants for many years to come.”

The arena is currently gearing up for its biggest event of the year, the annual Kadoka Buffalo Stampede Rodeo, June 23-25. The event, in its third year, will include two nights of PRCA/WRPA rodeo featuring bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

The morning of June 24 will feature PRCA steer roping, with the Buffalo Stampede Ranch Rodeo the afternoon of June 25. The event will include dances each night, with a $15 admission at the gate. Children 10 and under are free. For more information, visit the Kadoka Buffalo Stampede’s Facebook page.

