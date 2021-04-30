Kara Flynn announces candidacy for school board

Kara Flynn has announced her candidacy to represent Area 3 on the Rapid City Area Schools board.

“I believe in the power of public education to create community and change lives. I was selected Dec. 14, 2020, from a qualified pool of 14 applicants to serve the remainder of the vacated position in Area 3. Since that date, I have rapidly become more familiar with the school system’s financial and educational challenges. My experience makes me the best candidate for Area 3 in this election,” she said in a news release.

Flynn was born and raised in Sioux Falls and moved to Rapid City in 2004. She and her husband, Leo, have two sons who are students at Stevens High School. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Latin American Studies from the University of Wisconsin and a Master’s degree in Geography from South Dakota State University.

In college, an education policy class familiarized her with the funding mechanisms of public education and the need to create educational equity. The class opened her eyes to the forces that create school district budgets and policies.

In her professional life as a planner, she provided Census data to local jurisdictions, redistricted boundaries, and researched and authored Public Participation and Environmental Justice Plans.