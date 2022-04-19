Kaufman sworn in as Visit Rapid City's president

Brook Kaufman finds advantages and disadvantages in her recent move to Rapid City to be Visit Rapid City’s new president/CEO.

“I haven’t lived here so it’s easy for me to come in and say these are thing I’d like to see because I haven’t been here,” she said Tuesday. “It’s also a disadvantage as well… I don’t have all the answers, I haven’t been here for very long. I think the truth in this is that there’s so much opportunity.”

Kaufman was officially sworn in to her position Tuesday morning in the Visit Rapid City office with her right hand raised and her left hand over the Visit Rapid City cultural atlas.

Kaufman comes directly from Casper, Wyoming, as the CEO of Visit Casper and a Natrona County Commissioner. She currently serves as the secretary of DMA West and recently completed her term as chair of the Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition.

However, she said she’s not a stranger to Rapid City. The City of Presidents served as a midway meeting ground for her and family from Norfolk, Nebraska.

“I’ve been watching this destination from afar for the last five years,” she said. “I’ve always been enamored from the outside of the assets of this destination has and just the infrastructure and the arms and the culture”

Kaufman said Rapid City is an iconic American destination.

“When I stand in front of Mount Rushmore, something moves in me and I feel drawn to this place,” she said. “It feels very patriotic. I have a lot of pride of being an American. There’s something about this place, it’s really intangible and magical.”

She said being able to share part of that with people from all over the world, along with many other aspects of the region, is an honor.

Kaufman said she’s meeting with the executive committee Wednesday and has a laundry list of things to present. Particularly she’s interested in starting a sports commission to drive more youth sports to the area as well as a front line hospitality program. She said there’s an accreditation for an organization like Visit Rapid City that only about 250 organizations in the world have, but it guarantees their processes are best in class.

“There’s really a laundry list of things that I think are low hanging fruit and easy wins for Visit Rapid City that would help drive some impact in our community,” she said.

Kaufman said she also thinks about sustainability, profit and product development. She said she looks at the area and feels like it’s on a cliff. She said people are coming and area residents and businesses can either plan for continued growth in the tourism economy, or they can be unprepared and let it happen to them.

“I think we’ll do it better if we plan for it because I don’t think the desire for what this place has is going to change,” she said. “I think, if anything, it will just continue to increase.”

She said she thinks about how to protect what the area has, particularly in its access to outdoor recreation, and to keep it sustainable while being responsible.

Kaufman said it isn’t discussed enough about how everything starts with a visit. People don’t decide to move without visiting and businesses don’t start without a visit, so the visitor economy is critical.

She said Visit Rapid City will help bridge agencies, and could certainly help in discussions of affordable housing and workforce.

Kaufman said every person impacts the visitor economy in the community.

“Tourism is far reaching and it has a lot of tentacles, so everybody should do their part to help drive that economy forward,” she said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

