A woman was rescued Thursday morning after flipping her kayak in Rapid Creek.
The woman entered the creek just upstream of Braeburn Dog Park off Jackson Boulevard, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. She soon ran into a strainer — a natural or man-made barrier that blocks humans and boats, but not water — that flipped her kayak.
"Strainers are incredibly dangerous and pose a life threatening risk to the unsuspecting victim. High water flows have resulted in a number of these hazards, many of which are unseen because they are under water," the news release says.
The woman was stuck underwater for a short time before surfacing on her own, but she couldn't escape the creek due to fatigue and the fast-moving water, according to the news release.
Bystanders called 911 around 11 a.m. and a crew from RCFD Station 5 arrived to find the woman in the water and her kayak downstream. The crew sent some members downstream in case the woman was swept away and others upstream to watch for any oncoming debris or other kayakers. Members of RCFD Station 3 swam across the stream to bring the woman to a bank.
However, the rescuers realized the woman wouldn't be able to walk out of the "very steep and inaccessible" bank since she was fatigued and showing signs of mild hypothermia. They decided to bring her to the other side of the creek, which is more flat. Crews created a rope line across the creek and sent an inflatable boat with a rescuer across to outfit the woman with a life jacket and bring her back to the other side.
This is raw video from earlier today as we performed a water rescue on Rapid Creek near Braeburn Dog Park. To learn more about the rescue and the circumstances surrounding it, you can read our media release at https://t.co/vNOY4L4eOF. pic.twitter.com/qSYU3notfL— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) June 20, 2019
The woman was out of the water in just over an hour and was evaluated by medics but refused treatment.
The water was moving 650 cubic feet per second during the rescue, and was between 4 and 6 feet deep.
"This incident should highlight the dangers associated with fast moving water," the news release says.
Other agencies involved in the rescue were Pennington County 911, the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue, and South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks.