KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke will share the story of her daughter’s death from a drug overdose at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.
Kennecke is an award-winning investigative reporter who was covering the opioid crisis when on May 16, 2018, her 21-year-old daughter, Emily, died of a fentanyl overdose.
The free event is part of Lifeway’s Addiction Reframed educational series. The organization runs a school-based alcohol and drug program that works with the Rapid City and Custer school systems. The event is sponsored by Lifeways and Regional Health.
For more information, call Lifeways at 716-6555.