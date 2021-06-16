Kennel owners may need to apply for multiple licenses, face stiff penalities with new ordinance

Licenses would be issued by the city’s Designated Animal Control Authority. Facilities would be required to be inspected by an Animal Control Officer.

Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said current businesses wouldn’t have to apply for new licenses until the end of the year. According to the ordinance, licenses would be required annually starting Jan. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An impoundment fee would be able to be set by the Designated Animal Control Authority, although the council would set the maximum fee amounts by resolution.

Public safety

The police and fire chiefs presented grant items during the working session, one of which is a joint effort. Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the Bureau of Justice Assistance Fiscal Year 2022 grant would help the departments with mental health and social medicine issues.

The grant requires a 20% match in its first two years and a 40% match in its third year.

Culberson said the departments would be working with the county Health and Human Services department and put them more in line with the fire department’s mobile medic program.