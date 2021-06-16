Kennel owners may need to apply for multiple licenses, face stiff penalities with new ordinance

Rapid City kennel owners may have to pay for multiple licensing fees if they combine kennels, pet day cares, pet grooming and pet stores and face fines of up to $500 and jail time for not having them if the Rapid City Council approves an ordinance amendment to Title 6.
Title 6 in the Rapid City Municipal Code covers animals, which includes general provisions, animal control regulations, dogs and cats, wildlife and waterfowl, and hobby beekeeping.
Under the current Title 6, pet day cares, groomers, stores and kennels fall under one “kennel” license, which has an annual license fee of $50. With the amendment, a business that has multiple services, like day care and grooming, would have to have one of each.
The ordinance amendment would also give the council the ability to establish an application fee to apply to operate a kennel, day care, grooming or store by resolution, which only requires one reading before it is enforced.
The ordinance also amends that the penalty for any provision in the title could face a fine of up to $500 or 30 days in jail, or both.
Assistant City Attorney Kinsley Groote said she’s been working on this for about three years. She said the changes are for clarity’s sake and come from court cases, discussions with the police department, animal control officers and the Humane Society.
Licenses would be issued by the city’s Designated Animal Control Authority. Facilities would be required to be inspected by an Animal Control Officer.
Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, said current businesses wouldn’t have to apply for new licenses until the end of the year. According to the ordinance, licenses would be required annually starting Jan. 1.
An impoundment fee would be able to be set by the Designated Animal Control Authority, although the council would set the maximum fee amounts by resolution.
Public safety
The police and fire chiefs presented grant items during the working session, one of which is a joint effort. Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the Bureau of Justice Assistance Fiscal Year 2022 grant would help the departments with mental health and social medicine issues.
The grant requires a 20% match in its first two years and a 40% match in its third year.
Culberson said the departments would be working with the county Health and Human Services department and put them more in line with the fire department’s mobile medic program.
“The idea is we would hire an individual to design a plan and get it operating the first year,” he said. “The subsequent years is doing the work and determining if this is an appropriate way to do it.”
He said this would be a more proactive approach to some social medicine issues, like mental health and chronic alcoholism.
“Not always do those folks need to have a response from a paramedic or a certified law enforcement officer,” Culberson said. “We can see where social workers can get involved and hopefully have some better outcomes for our community.”
Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick estimated their departments spend about 60-80% of their time dealing with chronic substance use, alcohol issues and/or people in a vulnerable homeless situation.
