Kentucky man may face charges after I-90 crash

A 42-year-old motorcycle driver has charges pending against him following a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 90 in Rapid City.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said William Smith, of Ashland, Kentucky, may face charges after he ran his 2010 Yamaha motorcycle into a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Smith and the pickup were heading west on I-90 around 8:18 a.m. when traffic was backed up due a Department of Transportation lane closure a half-mile ahead near mile marker 57 in Rapid City.

Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said the pickup abruptly stopped for stopped traffic and the motorcycle ran into the back of the vehicle.

Smith, who was wearing a helmet, faced serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital.

The driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old male, did not sustain any injuries and was wearing a seat belt. He does not have charges pending.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.