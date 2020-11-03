 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kentucky woman identified as Deadwood shooting victim
alert top story

Kentucky woman identified as Deadwood shooting victim

{{featured_button_text}}
110420-nws-deadwood

The woman who died in Deadwood over the weekend after a suspected self-inflicted gunshot has been identified.

Samantha Huth, a 28-year-old from Elsmere, Kentucky, died after midnight on Oct. 31 on the dance floor of the Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex, according to the Deadwood Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department said later that day that preliminary information shows the shooting was a suicide.

The shooting happened at a Deadweird Halloween event and staff evacuated the dance floor before police arrived, according to Detective Justin Lux. Officers and medics tried to save Huth, but she died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but the department believes the shooting was a suicide due to witness statements, preliminary autopsy results, Huth's social media posts and text messages, the fact that a gun was found at the scene, and information that Huth owned a gun, Lux said.

Huth is survived by her daughter, according to a GoFundMe page raising funds for her funeral and to transport her body. The page had a $10,000 fundraising goal but has raised more than $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News