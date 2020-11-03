Kentucky woman identified as Deadwood shooting victim

The woman who died in Deadwood over the weekend after a suspected self-inflicted gunshot has been identified.

Samantha Huth, a 28-year-old from Elsmere, Kentucky, died after midnight on Oct. 31 on the dance floor of the Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex, according to the Deadwood Police Department.

The department said later that day that preliminary information shows the shooting was a suicide.

The shooting happened at a Deadweird Halloween event and staff evacuated the dance floor before police arrived, according to Detective Justin Lux. Officers and medics tried to save Huth, but she died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but the department believes the shooting was a suicide due to witness statements, preliminary autopsy results, Huth's social media posts and text messages, the fact that a gun was found at the scene, and information that Huth owned a gun, Lux said.

Huth is survived by her daughter, according to a GoFundMe page raising funds for her funeral and to transport her body. The page had a $10,000 fundraising goal but has raised more than $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

