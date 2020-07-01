Keystone businesses ready for July 3 crowds

Owners of small businesses in Keystone are gearing up for President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore and the crowd he and the fireworks display are likely to bring Friday.
Trump will fly into South Dakota around 7:30 p.m. and he, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will speak before fireworks light up the sky after sunset.
“We have thousands of cups, lids and straws ready,” said Chelon Fichter, owner of Wild West Soda of South Dakota.
This will be the company’s second year in Keystone.
Fichter said she’ll have four old-fashioned 5-gallon kegs ready for each flavor for soda or iced tea, along with pecans, almonds and cashews.
She said the business had a bit of a slow start this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that they were busy during 4th of July weekend last year.
Fichter said she’s been told her employees should leave for their shifts two hours before it starts to allow travel time.
Rob Haan, an employee at the visitor information center on Swanzey Street, said so far he’s seen anywhere from less than 100 people to over 200 each day during the tourist season.
Last year, he said there were about 600 people in Keystone for Independence Day weekend but expects it to easily be in the thousands this year.
“It’s going to be a lot of people, a ridiculous amount,” he said.
Haan said he’s been folding just as many Keystone maps. For the summer, he said they ordered 30 boxes with 1,700 maps in each one, or 51,000 total.
He said he hopes they don’t go through all of them this weekend.
“I can’t fold that fast,” he said.
Haan said he expects people to be camped out all day and those thinking of driving in may be better off watching the display on TV.
He also said the booth will be open from 8 a.m. to easily after 8 p.m. instead of the typical 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.
The owner of Whispering Pines T-shirts, who did not give her name, said her shop and the ones her family owns that are connected to it in the same building plan to close early that day.
“We never really close,” she said. “But we’re going to have a family day to watch the fireworks.”
She said tourism has been up for May, although they were closed in April due to COVID-19. She said she wished they didn’t close because the town still seemed so busy.
In order to prepare for Friday’s events, she said they ordered an early shipment of t-shirts last week.
Dennis Kling, co-owner of Holy Terror Antiques, said he expects to be busy until 7 p.m. Friday.
Kling said he had to shut down the business for about six weeks for COVID-19 and reopened some time in May. Since then, business has been pretty decent, although he said he’s noticing different patterns.
He said he’s seeing normal tourist traffic Friday through Sunday, but that he’s seeing more locals come into the shop.
“I think it’s a bit of cabin fever,” he said.
Although he’s noticed more tourists from other parts of the country where COVID-19 is hot like Louisiana, Texas and California, he’s not too concerned about being able to socially distance.
“We have a big enough store to socially distance and it’s not a problem,” he said. “We sanitize the doorknobs and common touch surfaces.”
He said he thinks Keystone is doing better to prepare for the president's and crowds' arrivals this year and taking it more seriously.
The Keystone Board of Trustees discussed porta-potties and sanitation stations throughout the city in order to prepare for the crowd’s arrival during a special board meeting last week. They also discussed parking and have spoken with the Pennington County Emergency Management and South Dakota Department of Public Transportation for traffic flow.
According to the meeting minutes, three land leases were signed to use a field along Madill Street between the creek and street and between Harney Street and Old Keystone for parking for the event.
Haan said Cemetery Street will also be closed to through traffic.
