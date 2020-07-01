Keystone businesses ready for July 3 crowds

Last year, he said there were about 600 people in Keystone for Independence Day weekend but expects it to easily be in the thousands this year.

“It’s going to be a lot of people, a ridiculous amount,” he said.

Haan said he’s been folding just as many Keystone maps. For the summer, he said they ordered 30 boxes with 1,700 maps in each one, or 51,000 total.

He said he hopes they don’t go through all of them this weekend.

“I can’t fold that fast,” he said.

Haan said he expects people to be camped out all day and those thinking of driving in may be better off watching the display on TV.

He also said the booth will be open from 8 a.m. to easily after 8 p.m. instead of the typical 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.

The owner of Whispering Pines T-shirts, who did not give her name, said her shop and the ones her family owns that are connected to it in the same building plan to close early that day.