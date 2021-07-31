Keystone, Hill City businesses ready for rally

The Red Garter Saloon started preparing for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally about two months ago because of nationwide product and trucking shortages.
“We’re having problems getting things from pop to cups to liquor and beer,” said Lisa Schaeffer, owner of the Red Garter Saloon. “Because of the pandemic, everything is short or there’s no truck drivers to drive things around.”
Schaeffer said the saloon typically starts preparing for the rally at the end of June but started earlier this year. She said they’ve already ordered inventory and had a feeling there would be more people this year than previous years.
“The rest of the year has been so huge,” she said. “People were cooped up and now they’re all getting out.”
Schaeffer said she’s going to have four outdoor bars and three indoor bars to keep up with demand.
Sturgis officials expect the 81st rally to show similar numbers to the 75th rally when a record 739,000 people attended.
She said they’re facing staffing issues, particularly finding servers.
“I’ve posted it on Google to please be patient and be kind because the people I have here are working extremely hard,” Schaeffer said. “They’re working two peoples’ jobs. We’re understaffed.”
Schaeffer said the Red Garter Saloon will open at 10 a.m. during the rally.
Michala and Alan Potts, owners of Cruizzers Pizza, said they heard from suppliers that they should stock up on beer and pizza materials at the beginning of July.
The Potts took over from Michala’s parents after buying them out of the then-11-year-old business in November 2019.
Michala said they bought a new refrigerator and freezer to prepare for the rally, and have their storeroom filled with cases of beer in anticipation of customers.
“It’s been hard to get products, really anything,” she said. “(We’re getting) as much as we can stock up.”
Alan said last year was more of a struggle to find workers, but they were fortunate this year and are fully staffed.
Michala said they’re going to offer their full menu during the rally, and patrons can order using QR codes found on the tables. They’ll also open at 11 a.m.
Ana Stapp, an employee for American Iron, which sells t-shirts and souvenirs, said she and her husband came from Florida to Keystone in April to help with the season. She said it’s their first year in Keystone for the rally.
Stapp said they started preparing for the rally in June. American Iron has locations in Keystone, Hill City, Deadwood and Sturgis.
Bedonna Coe, owner of the House of Skulls, said she and her family set up their tent in Hill City a little earlier this year.
Coe and her husband have worked at the rally since the 50th and have had their location at the corner of state Highway 385 and 16 since the 74th.
She said they were going to take a week off but there were no campsites available at Yellowstone.
Coe said they’re still waiting for some inventory to come in and ordered more products this year for the anticipated large crowd.
