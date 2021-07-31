Keystone, Hill City businesses ready for rally

Schaeffer said the Red Garter Saloon will open at 10 a.m. during the rally.

Michala and Alan Potts, owners of Cruizzers Pizza, said they heard from suppliers that they should stock up on beer and pizza materials at the beginning of July.

The Potts took over from Michala’s parents after buying them out of the then-11-year-old business in November 2019.

Michala said they bought a new refrigerator and freezer to prepare for the rally, and have their storeroom filled with cases of beer in anticipation of customers.

“It’s been hard to get products, really anything,” she said. “(We’re getting) as much as we can stock up.”

Alan said last year was more of a struggle to find workers, but they were fortunate this year and are fully staffed.

Michala said they’re going to offer their full menu during the rally, and patrons can order using QR codes found on the tables. They’ll also open at 11 a.m.