The Libertarian Party of South Dakota chose its leadership for the next two years at its annual convention held Saturday in Rapid City.
Gideon Oakes, a marketing professional and real estate agent from Keystone, was selected as the chairman. He ran unsuccessfully in 2018 to represent District 30 in the state Senate.
Greg Baldwin, a certified medical coder from Wakonda, was selected as vice chairman. Daryl Root, a small business owner from Clear Lake, will continue as the party’s treasurer.
Others selected to serve in leadership roles are Ashley Strand, of Rapid City, as secretary; Devin Saxon, of Lennox, as communications director; and at-large members Kent Wilsey, of Owanka, Tara Volesky of Mitchell, and Garrid Baldwin, of Aberdeen.
“On behalf of the rest of the leadership team, we’re looking forward to serving our membership with diligence, enthusiasm and transparency,” Oakes said in a news release. “We’re certainly a minority party, but we’re growing steadily. That’s something that not every party can say.”
As of June 17, there were 1,913 registered Libertarian voters, according to the Secretary of State’s website.