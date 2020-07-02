Keystone trustee recommends arriving early Friday to find a parking spot

About 7,500 people are expected to attend the fireworks at Mount Rushmore, but there are only 1,400 parking spots at the national monument.
Mount Rushmore’s parking area has four levels with 175 parking spots, two levels with 200 spots and 150 RV spots that could fit two cars each, according to park personnel.
According to a previous Journal report, 160 Zone 2 ticket winners, or a maximum of 960 people, should take the shuttle from Rapid City.
It’s recommended to take a shuttle to Mount Rushmore, according to the Travel South Dakota FAQ, if shuttle service information was specified in the initial ticket email notification, the ticket will include service from Rapid City to and from the memorial for the holder and their guests.
Zone 2 ticket holders will receive additional information via email.
To accommodate the likely large crowd, Keystone Board of Trustees member Kwinn Neff said the town created three parking areas available for the celebration, both paid and free.
“To be honest, there’s not going to be much free parking that day in Keystone,” he said.
Neff said a rough estimate would be 1,000 parking spots available but that doesn’t include parking along the streets and private parking in town.
Parking area A will be in southeast Keystone closest to Mount Rushmore on Cemetery, Hugo and Pancratz roads, as well as Roy Street, according to a map. This area will include reserved parking for $50 from The Keystone Project.
Parking area B will be along Roy Street off of Highway 16A, and parking area C will be along Swanzey and Reed streets stretching into Old Keystone on the northeast side of town.
Parking area C includes three lots that were donated by local landowners to the city to use for parking. Neff said the proceeds from those lots will go to the local senior center and the historical society.
“That ended up being a good deal because our senior center and museum had a pretty tough season with COVID-19,” Neff said. “We’re trying to find opportunities to help nonprofits from this event.”
Neff said based off of previous years when there were fireworks at Mount Rushmore, he would recommend that people get to Keystone before noon to find a place to park.
Paid parking is also available from Chamber of Commerce businesses, and reserved parking is available through the Big Thunder Gold Mine for $20 and the Keystone Project for $50. As of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Big Thunder Gold Mine had about 15 spots left.
Chamber of Commerce Businesses and Big Thunder Gold Mine will also have paid viewing locations to watch the Fireworks.
“I think the key message ...is if you didn’t get a ticket to the fireworks, Keystone is open and people can view fireworks from local businesses and areas in town,” Neff said.
