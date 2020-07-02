Keystone trustee recommends arriving early Friday to find a parking spot

“To be honest, there’s not going to be much free parking that day in Keystone,” he said.

Neff said a rough estimate would be 1,000 parking spots available but that doesn’t include parking along the streets and private parking in town.

Parking area A will be in southeast Keystone closest to Mount Rushmore on Cemetery, Hugo and Pancratz roads, as well as Roy Street, according to a map. This area will include reserved parking for $50 from The Keystone Project.

Parking area B will be along Roy Street off of Highway 16A, and parking area C will be along Swanzey and Reed streets stretching into Old Keystone on the northeast side of town.

Parking area C includes three lots that were donated by local landowners to the city to use for parking. Neff said the proceeds from those lots will go to the local senior center and the historical society.

“That ended up being a good deal because our senior center and museum had a pretty tough season with COVID-19,” Neff said. “We’re trying to find opportunities to help nonprofits from this event.”