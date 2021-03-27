Keystone XL Pipeline closure brings a trial, tribulations to Philip

“Will it hurt my business, absolutely,” Colt Fitzgerald, owner of Philip Hardware, said inside his shop on Wednesday. “But Philip was here long before the pipeline got here, and we’re going to be here a long time after.”

Fitzgerald said residents were or should have been aware that the town would have only seen certain benefits during the construction phase of the project and that Biden had promised during his campaign that he would rescind the permit.

“I feel sorry for anybody who put a bunch of money into it, but it is a gamble,” he said. "You knew that it was limited anyhow and then to do it with an election year.”

Chris Huber, a Philip resident and member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said some people made assumptions about his views on the pipeline since he’s Native American.

“Are you here to protest this,” he said people asked him. “No, I’m all for this,” Huber said as he stopped at a gas station.

“This community is very much into having this pipeline built through here, it’s invested a lot in it,” he said. “We can’t just break away from fossil fuels tomorrow.”

Huber, who works in farming, repair work, trucking and other jobs, said he hoped to work on the pipeline.