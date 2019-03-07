Try 3 months for $3
Arrest at pipeline site in North Dakota on Saturday (copy)

A police officer subdues a man participating in a protest along with more than 200 others near a construction site for the Dakota Access Pipeline northwest of Cannon Ball, N.D. in 2016. 

 Journal file

Two bills aimed at curbing protests of TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline project sailed through both houses of the South Dakota Legislature on Thursday.

That package now heads to the desk of Gov. Kristi Noem, who introduced Senate Bills 189 and 190 on Monday, weeks after the deadline to introduce bills for consideration in the 2019 legislative session. 

SB 189 establishes civil penalties for "riot boosting," or contributing money to or encouraging protesters who engage in violence. SB 190 creates a funding source for extraordinary costs attributed to increased law enforcement at protests, sourced from local, state and federal dollars, as well as contributions from pipeline companies.

Noem's office maintains the bill does not infringe upon First Amendment rights, and that the definition of a riot is already written in state law. Proponents of the bill said it is about holding those that commit illegal acts or incite others to commit illegal acts accountable. 

South Dakota's American Indian tribes, which have opposed the pipeline's construction since its announcement, were not among those consulted. 

The ACLU of South Dakota said in a press release it is "currently weighing all options to ensure the First Amendment rights of South Dakotans are upheld."

