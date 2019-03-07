Two bills aimed at curbing protests of TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline project sailed through both houses of the South Dakota Legislature on Thursday.
That package now heads to the desk of Gov. Kristi Noem, who introduced Senate Bills 189 and 190 on Monday, weeks after the deadline to introduce bills for consideration in the 2019 legislative session.
SB 189 establishes civil penalties for "riot boosting," or contributing money to or encouraging protesters who engage in violence. SB 190 creates a funding source for extraordinary costs attributed to increased law enforcement at protests, sourced from local, state and federal dollars, as well as contributions from pipeline companies.
Noem's office maintains the bill does not infringe upon First Amendment rights, and that the definition of a riot is already written in state law. Proponents of the bill said it is about holding those that commit illegal acts or incite others to commit illegal acts accountable.
South Dakota's American Indian tribes, which have opposed the pipeline's construction since its announcement, were not among those consulted.
The ACLU of South Dakota said in a press release it is "currently weighing all options to ensure the First Amendment rights of South Dakotans are upheld."
091116-nws-water001.JPG
Members of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D. Thousands of Native Americans from across the country joined members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protest the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water002.JPG
Cuny Dog of Pine Ridge sits on his ATV at the entrance of the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D. Cuny Dog, who is head of security, is one of several Pine Ridge residents who are taking an active role in the day-to-day operations of the camp.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water003.JPG
Peta One Feather, 8, right, jumps out of the Cannon Ball River as he plays with his cousins Easton Condon, 4, and Achilles Condon, 3, on Sept. 1 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water004.JPG
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe chairman David Archambault II participates in a ceremonial dance with members of the Three Affiliated Tribes after he was gifted a historic headdress by chairman Mark Fox for his leadership role in the Dakota Access pipeline protests Sept. 1 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water005.JPG
Two boys ride horses down a hill Sept. 1 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water006.JPG
Campers and tents adorn the grassy hills of the Oceti Sakowin campgrounds, where thousands of Native Americans from across the country gathered to protest the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. The company developing the pipeline has purchased a portion of a historic North Dakota ranch within a half-mile of an encampment on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' land where protesters are gathered.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water007.JPG
Marnie Looks Twice of Manderson on Sept. 2 sorts through donated supplies inside the donations tent at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water008.JPG
J.D. Poowegp of the White River Ute Nation in Utah participates in a ceremonial dance after members of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota arrived to the Oceti Sakowin campsite Sept. 1 north of Cannon Ball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water009.JPG
Earion Plenty Arrows, 20, left, and Jerry Has No Name, 22, of Pine Ridge relax at the Oglala Lakota camping area of the Oceti Sakowin campsite Friday, Sept. 2 north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water010.JPG
Antoine American Horse III raises a flag on Sept. 1 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D. Dozens of flags representing Native American nations lined the entrance to the campsite.
Journal file
091116-nws-water011.JPG
Tosha Luger of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe throws logs into a pile to heat a wood burning oven Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannonball N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water012.JPG
Janifer Jensen of the Spirit Lake Nation in Fort Totten, N.D. rides her horse Oreo across the Oceti Sakowin campsite Thursday, Sept. 1 north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water013.JPG
A crowd gathers around drum circle performers late Friday evening at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannon Ball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water014.JPG
Children play "King of the Hill" on a hay bale Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water015.JPG
JoDe Goudy, chairman of the Yakama Nation in Wash., tells a story of the Coyote and the Thunderbird to a group of children Friday, Sept. 2 at the Oceti Sakowin campsite. Volunteers at the camp set up a small school for children.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water016.JPG
Members of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota arrive to the Oceti Sakowin campsite on Sept. 1 north of Cannon Ball, N.D.
Journal file
091116-nws-water017.JPG
Samuel Levering, 15, right, talks to Gabrielle Bird Horse, 16, after riding his horse back to the Oceti Sakowin campsite Friday, Sept. 2 north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water018.JPG
Kirsten Bird Horse, 13, of Bismarck, N.D. pets a horse after a ride to the Oceti Sakowin campsite Friday, Sept. 2 north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water019.JPG
Members of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota arrive to the Oceti Sakowin campsite Thursday, Sept. 1 north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
091116-nws-water020.JPG
A young member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota holds a sign reading "water is life" after hundreds of members arrived to the Oceti Sakowin campsite Thursday, Sept. 1 north of Cannonball, N.D.
Josh Morgan, Journal staff
Camp entrance
A sign posted at the entrance of the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, N.D.
Mike Anderson
Subscribe to Daily Headlines