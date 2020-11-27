Kid Rock to perform at Buffalo Chip for 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

As part of its 40th annual celebration, Kid Rock will perform Aug. 8, 2021, at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the campground announced Friday.

To celebrate the anniversary, The Buffalo Chip will give away a $30,000 grand prize package to one winner and three of their friends in partnership with Black Hills Harley-Davidson and Liv Hospitality.

The “King of Sturgis” prize package registration is open and includes four Black Hills Harley-Davidson gift cards valued at $2,500 each, a four week-long hotel stay at a Liv Hospitality property, $500 in free gaming play per winner, four Top Shelf VIP upgrades with four front row reserved concert viewing seats, reserved spaces on each motorcycle ride throughout the rally and more.

In addition, there will also be a monthly give away with prizes like a three-night stay at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort and $200 Cadillac Cash, along with $300 for in-store shopping at Black Hills Harley-Davidson or an online shopping spree; a three-night stay at WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort and two Buffalo Chip Rally passes, and more.

Pre-sale admission for the rally at the Buffalo Chip is available.

