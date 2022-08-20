Kids, pigs compete in Central States Fair youth livestock show

The squeal of pigs echoed as well-dressed children and teens guided their animals through the show ring on Friday for the youth swine show in Barn 9, which housed the first livestock shows of the 2022 Central States Fair.

Contests were separated into three age brackets for showmanship: senior, junior and beginner.

For the showmanship category, the showman is judged based on how they present their animal in the ring and the level of quality in their team building ability with their animal, explained Addie Schnabel, the judge for swine, goats and sheep.

“I'm looking for kids that are aware of their surroundings. They're aware not only of me and where they need to be positioned according to where I'm at. I'm also looking for kids that are paying attention to where the competitor is, putting themselves in the right position to be successful,” Schnabel said. “I think it takes a good amount of courage and confidence as well to step foot in the ring and to show livestock and to be a champion showman.”

Wearing an intricate blue, yellow and brown paisley shirt, Sutton Murphy, 13, of Arlington, South Dakota, won junior champion showman. The junior class is ages 11-13. Jackson Roffers won reserve champion junior showman, Treyson Zeigler took third place as a junior showman and Joe Lambert took fourth place as a junior showman.

Murphy showed his pig named Big Booty Judy on Friday. He's also shown beef since he was 5 years old, but he said he prefers showing pigs.

“The intensity is way better than the calves. You can get more intense,” Murphy said. “Pigs are like pets to me. Pigs are like a dog or a cat to me. I think pigs are loyal and nice.”

Big Booty Judy isn’t destined to be bacon. She’ll go on to be bred and have piglets. She won reserve champion of the breeding gilt show, which judged young female pigs born between Jan. 1- March 1 this year.

Murphy's 9-year-old sister, Claire, won beginner champion showman. Beginners are ages 10 and under. The quiet girl skillfully guided her pig Doctor Peanut through the ring with gentle taps. This is Claire’s second year showing.

Claire’s favorite thing about pigs? “I get to rub their bellies,” she said.

This is the Murphys' first year showing at the Central States Fair. Sutton said he was “pretty jacked up” about winning champion for showmanship, and Claire meekly said she felt “good” about winning.

Jake Roffers won reserve champion beginner showman. Landan Wager took third place as a beginner showman. Willow Frink took fourth place as a beginner showman. Duke Turman took fifth place as a beginner showman.

Garrett Zeigler, of Gettysburg, won champion senior showman. The senior class is ages 14-21. Daisy Soesbe won reserve champion senior showman. The tall 16-year-old Zeigler showed Macie, a crossbred gilt. Macie took grand champion of the market category. Zeigler said he’s shown animals for nine years, including pigs and cattle.

Ziegler said his favorite part of raising the animals is showing them and being in the ring. At first, being in the ring made him nervous.

“Not anymore,” Ziegler said.

During marking and breeding categories, the pig is under more scrutiny than the showman. Schnabel said he looks at the degree of muscling dimension, how the pig looks from the side and from behind and how they move around the ring.

"Do they get around with some ease, or is there some restriction and some structural issues when it comes to the makeup of their foot design, shoulder, knee, etc.," Schnabel said.

For the breeding gilt category, Treyson Zeigler showed the grand champion breeding gilt, Nixie. Sutton Murphy showed the overall reserve champion breeding gilt, Joaquin Ramirez showed the fourth place breeding gilt. Jackson Roffers showed the fifth place breeding gilt.

For the overall market category, Garrett Ziegler showed the overall champion market hog, Macie. Treyson Zeigler showed the overall reserve champion market hog. Sutton Murphy showed the third place overall market hog. Claire Murphy showed the fourth place overall market hog. Garrett Ziegler showed the fifth place overall market hog.