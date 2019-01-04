Linda Reidt Kilber was named chief executive officer for Behavior Management Systems earlier this week after former CEO Alan Solano was named the new CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation in October.
Reidt Kilber has been with BMS for for 27 years, serving most recently as chief financial officer and associate executive officer.
“I look forward to this opportunity to continue building on our mission to help people cope with the stresses of life,” Reidt Kilber said. “My two top priorities are equipping our staff to continue providing the exceptional clinical services they are known for and honoring our clients who put their trust in BMS.”
Behavior Management Systems provides a wide range of mental health services to children and families, adults with serious mental illness, individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or contemplating suicide, and, anyone who is seeking outpatient counseling.