BOX ELDER | Two people were killed and another person injured when two motorcycles reportedly hit a semi Thursday afternoon in Box Elder.
The crash, reported at about 2:30 p.m., killed a man and a woman, whose names have not yet been released. A third person was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital with unspecified injuries.
According to Lt. Chris Misselt of the Box Elder Police Department, a semi pulling two trailers was southbound on South Ellsworth Road, just south of an Interstate 90 overpass in Box Elder.
Two motorcycles were westbound on state Highway 1416, which intersects with South Ellsworth Road.
The officer said it appears the motorcycles didn't stop at the intersection and hit one of the semi's trailers broadside as it crossed the intersection.
At the scene, emergency personnel were gathered around the first semi-trailer and two black motorcycles could be seen partially underneath the large vehicle.
The driver of the semi was receiving care, but the extent of any injuries was unknown, Misselt said.
Officials didn't specify if the people involved were here for the Sturgis motorcycle rally, but motorcycle traffic is increasing in the region with the 78th annual rally officially starting today.
There were eight fatalities during last year's rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.