Killer ousts Bear Runner with almost 70% of the vote

Former state lawmaker Kevin Killer ousted incumbent Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner by earning almost 70% of the vote, according to the unofficial vote tally.

Killer received 2,284 votes Tuesday compared to the 1,117 cast for Bear Runner, according to results posted to the tribe’s Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Psychologist Alicia Mousseau received 1,973 votes compared to 1,512 votes for Bryan Brewer, a former president and founder of the Lakota Nation Invitational.

The election was open to members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who live on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

There are 342 challenge votes, or ballots from voters who were not immediately able to prove their residency status. Killer and Mousseau will still receive the most votes even if all 342 ballots are qualified and go to their opponents.

People also voted for 20 council members across nine districts. The current leaders in most of those contests could change due to challenge votes.

There are no challenge votes in the Eagle Nest district where Blaine Little Thunder and Wesley Hawkins, Sr. will serve as representatives. They are replacing Jim Meeks, who did not run for re-election, and Duane Yellow Hawk, who came in third place out of four candidates.

