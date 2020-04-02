Kirsch named to All-MIAA team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has named University of Nebraska/Kearney’s Klaire Kirsch Honorable Mention on it’s 2019-20 All-Conference Team.

A 5-foot-11 sophomore guard from Rapid City, Kirsch finished the season rated third among the league’s rebounders at 8.3 per game, and led the conference in defensive boards with 226, 53 more than the next player. Her 267 season rebounds place her fourth on UNK’s all-time season rebounding list.

A starter in all of the Lopers’ 32 games, Kirsch averaged 27 minutes per contest, along with 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per night, and led the team with five double-doubles. A Communications Disorders major, she was also named to the conference’s Academic Honor Roll.

UNK finished it’s regular season with a 26-6 record, and third place in the MIAA. The Lopers, ranked among Division 11's Top 25 at several points during the season, captured three wins over other nationally-ranked teams. UNK coach Carrie Eighmey, one of four finalists for this year’s NCAA DII Coach of The Year, will welcome back all five starters next season.

