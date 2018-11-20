A Shops at Main Street Square restaurant is leaving, owners announced late Monday.
Klinkeltown, a gourmet burger and grilled cheese restaurant that borders Rapid City's Main Street Square at 512 Main St., announced via Facebook and Twitter that it is closing its Main Street location.
The cryptic message said the Main Street Square closure is permanent but indicated the restaurant could possibly open somewhere else, with notes saying it's "On hiatus (temporarily?)" and asked "But are we really done?"
We are permanently closing our Main Street Square location. But are we really done? Follow us here and sign up for our Armed Artisans newsletter to be the first to find out whats next for Klinkeltown. https://t.co/Aailoyiphmpic.twitter.com/yeVubbDKYi
