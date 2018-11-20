Try 3 months for $3
Klinkeltown, a gourmet burger and grilled cheese restaurant, announced it is leaving its Main Street Square location. 

 Chris Huber, Journal staff

A Shops at Main Street Square restaurant is leaving, owners announced late Monday. 

Klinkeltown, a gourmet burger and grilled cheese restaurant that borders Rapid City's Main Street Square at 512 Main St., announced via Facebook and Twitter that it is closing its Main Street location. 

The cryptic message said the Main Street Square closure is permanent but indicated the restaurant could possibly open somewhere else, with notes saying it's "On hiatus (temporarily?)" and asked "But are we really done?" 

Benjamin Klinkel, who with his family also owns Tally's Silver Spoon and Delmonico Grill in downtown Rapid City, bought the Main Street Square space in November 2016 and opened Klinkeltown in early 2017.  

Despite its location in a high-traffic part of downtown, the corner location has cycled through multiple restaurants in the last few years. In October 2016, Ciao Italian Eatery closed after a two-year stint in the spot

Before that, the space housed Chow For Now, Dakota Soda Company and hot dog restaurant Wrigley Field. 

