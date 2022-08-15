Knights donate 240 coats to Children's Home

Kids and teens at Black Hills Children’s Home will have a warmer winter. Members of Knights of Columbus Council 8025 in Rapid City delivered 240 new winter coats to the children’s home on Aug. 10.

The coat donations are made possible by the Coats for Kids bowling tournament, the Knights’ annual January fundraiser. The 2022 event raised about $4,600, said John Schlim, chairperson for the Coats for Kids tournament.

The money paid for 20 cases of new coats — the highest number of cases Council 8025 has been able to purchase yet. The coats are bought through the national Knights of Columbus organization. Coats for Kids provides the only new winter coats some youths have ever had, Schlim said.

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is now looking for bowlers, sponsors and donations of door prizes and silent auction items for its 10th annual Coats for Kids tournament in 2023. For more information, to be a tournament sponsor or to pre-register to participate, emailing jschlim1@gmail.com or calling 605-393-2081.

“You don’t have to be good bowler. We’re just there to have fun and support the Children’s Home,” Schlim said.

Knights of Columbus Council 8025 is based out of St. Therese, the Little Flower Catholic Church. Anyone who wants to contribute to Coats for Kids but is unable to participate in person can send checks payable to Knights of Columbus, with a note that the donation is for Coats for Kids, to St. Therese Church, 532 Adams St., Rapid City, SD 57701.