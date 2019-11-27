Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie — did we mention that mouth-watering turkey?
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, including 30 turkey roasts, on Thanksgiving Day in Rapid City. The free meal takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School at 300 Fairmont Blvd. Those who do not have access to their own Thanksgiving meal are welcome to join in the food and fellowship.
Fred Berendse, chairman for the event, said this year’s dinner marks the 37th year that the Knights of Columbus have served a Thanksgiving meal in Rapid City. Last year’s dinner fed 650 people, and the same number is expected this year.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization founded on the principles of charity and unity. According to the organization’s website, the group was formed in 1882 by Father Michael McGivney and a group of parishioners from Saint Mary’s Church in New Haven, Conn. Their goal was to provide financial assistance to sick, disabled and needy parishioners and their families.
“Our intention to host the Thanksgiving dinner comes from our faith and the idea to ‘love thy neighbor,’” said Berendse. “We give thanks to our Lord for our many blessings by sharing those blessings with others.”
Berendse said Knights of Columbus has numerous sponsors throughout the community that help finance the project, as well as support from volunteers outside the organization who share the mission of giving back.
Many in Rapid City — including other organizations and individuals — believe in sharing their blessings with others on Thanksgiving. For instance, the Cornerstone Rescue Mission will also serve a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day from 1 to 3 p.m. at 30 Main St. The meal is open to the public.
Some families also plan on opening their doors for those who need a place to go. For instance, Sara and Chris Hornick of Rapid City enjoy staying home and hosting a big Thanksgiving meal.
“It’s my husband’s favorite holiday, and the best way we can show our gratitude is by showing love and appreciation for those we care about,” said Sara Hornick. “Sometimes it’s foster kiddos that haven’t ever experienced a Thanksgiving meal, a medical professional working on the holiday, musicians touring in the area, or family and friends that aren’t traveling. We just appreciate sharing a day of giving thanks with others.”
At the end of the day, people feel good when they give back. Berendse said the Knights of Columbus annual Thanksgiving dinner is about turning faith into action.
“We all have a good feeling in our hearts afterward,” he said. “May peace be with everyone in this time of Thanksgiving.”