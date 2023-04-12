Jodi Kost, RN, a clinical resource nurse at Rapid City Hospital Labor and Delivery, received the prestigious DAISY Award in March. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. Kost was nominated by two patients.

One patient wrote, “Without a doubt, Jodi was an integral part of our incredible experience at Monument Hospital. I consider myself blessed that she was my primary nurse, and I will remember her with only the fondest of memories. I didn’t know that this superb of care existed, and she absolutely set the bar high and left a lasting impression as to what a good nurse should be. I still cry tears of joy every time I speak about my time at Monument Health, and I will never be able to thank Jodi enough for making it such a positive experience.”

Another patient wrote, “Jodi went above and beyond to provide care the minute she started her shift. I was amazed at the level of comfort, care and patience she provided throughout my stay. She knew exactly how to guide me through my concerns and procedures, even through the hardest parts. I appreciate her so much and truly hope every patient gets to experience someone like her.”

Nicole Garman, a registered nurse at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, received the prestigious DAISY Award in April. Garman was nominated by a patient’s spouse.

The patient was induced at the hospital and gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The spouse wrote, “The induction was not easy on my wife and when the shift change came that night for the nurses, it was time for my wife to deliver our baby. Nicole, who helped guide my wife through labor throughout the entire day, stayed until the delivery was over. This was an extra hour and a half out of her already long day. My wife was comfortable and familiar with Nicole, having spent the entire day with her during a very uncomfortable time.”

The nomination continued, “I truly believe that Nicole being there provided her with an extra level of comfort and confidence that she needed. Nicole was also our day nurse for the next two days of our stay and provided us with phenomenal care as well as tips and tricks on everything we needed to know to be more confident as first-time parents.”

The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Go to monument.health/daisy to nominate a nurse for the award.