Kostenbauer, Miller moving on to college ball

With college baseball in the future, a summer American Legion season wiped out would have been difficult for JT Kostenbauer and Logan Miller to take.
All indications are set for a season, though, and a chance for Kostenbauer and Miller in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the start of the preseason for about a month.
"Just to get that one last season was a good thing," said the 18-year-old Kostenbauer. "It will help us stay in shape for the next level."
A middle infielder, Kostenbauer will play at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
On the NCSA (National College Student Athletic) recruiting site, he sent out a video to several schools and Ellsworth reached out to him.
"Every since I went there, I just clicked with the coach and I loved the environment. I thought it was the best place for me," he said.
Playing college baseball is a dream come true for Kostenbauer, who last season for the Stars hit .365 with a .460 on base percentage and 24 runs batted in from his lead-off position.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play college baseball," he said. "Starting at Ellsworth is a good thing, and it is a place to get me to my next level, which is hopefully to Division I.
"They play in a really good conference with a bunch of tough teams, plus they have a tough schedule. The competition is going to be really good."
Kostenbauer plans to study sports statistics analysis.
Earlier this spring, Miller, a pitcher/outfielder, signed with Bismarck State College to play for the Mystics.
Bismarck State has been somewhat of a pipeline for Post 320 in the past few years, with Dawson Penticoff and Carter Stonecipher recent sophomores.
Also competing at Bismarck State recently from Post 320 were Connor Burgess, Seth Brewer and Curtis Stahlecker.
"The coach that recruited them is gone and there is a new coach, but I think there is a little connection," Miller said.
Miller said he is excited, as it too has been a life-long dream of his to play college baseball.
"To just get the opportunity, to be on a college team, is a great pleasure," he said.
Last season Miller was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.44 ERA and 40 K's in 35 innings.
"We expect Logan to come in and compete for a rotation spot; as we like how he competes and his confidence," said Bismarck State coach Michael Keeran in an earlier release. "Coming from a really good Legion program, Post 320, we think the sky is the limit for Logan and this BSC program."
Miller plans to study business or sports science.
