Kostenbauer, Miller moving on to college ball

With college baseball in the future, a summer American Legion season wiped out would have been difficult for JT Kostenbauer and Logan Miller to take.

All indications are set for a season, though, and a chance for Kostenbauer and Miller in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the start of the preseason for about a month.

"Just to get that one last season was a good thing," said the 18-year-old Kostenbauer. "It will help us stay in shape for the next level."

A middle infielder, Kostenbauer will play at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

On the NCSA (National College Student Athletic) recruiting site, he sent out a video to several schools and Ellsworth reached out to him.

"Every since I went there, I just clicked with the coach and I loved the environment. I thought it was the best place for me," he said.

Playing college baseball is a dream come true for Kostenbauer, who last season for the Stars hit .365 with a .460 on base percentage and 24 runs batted in from his lead-off position.