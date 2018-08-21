Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A Kyle man was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for assaulting someone by throwing a television at them and stabbing them with a knife. 

Charles Gay, 21, was sentenced last week for the incident that happened in October 2015. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Gay threw a television into the head of a victim, then returned to stab the same victim.

On top of the prison sentence, Gay will also serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

