Here's the scoop.
Fairgoer veteran James Tomich thinks it's un-American. The local Lion's Club think it's a miscommunication. And the Central States Fair general manager thinks it's the norm everywhere else.
The 50-cent ice cream cone has disappeared from this year's Lion's Club menu at the Central States Fair.
The old standbys are there: sloppy joe, walking tacos, slushies. But not the cone, in part due to intervention by the fair's management of vendors. And this has left some people screaming—or at least, a little perturbed.
Tomich, a veteran of southwestern Wyoming, arrived at the Rapid City fairgrounds just like it was any one of the nine years he's attended.
"I went in to ask for my ice cream cone, and the fair told us, 'We can't serve ice cream this year,'" said Tomich.
Tomich figured the board must've paid a premium to be the fair's exclusive ice cream vendor, a smart economic practice. So he called up the fair.
But the response unnerved him.
"They told me, 'No, no, we just did it to make it more distributed and fair,'" Tomich said. "So some other vendor got exclusive rights to ice cream sales, and the fair didn't make a dime."
"It seems not-American to me."
Had the fair board turned democratic socialist overnight? Exercising c-ony capitalism?
Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries said what actually transpired has more to do with a fair organizing the micro-economy happening inside it.
"Everybody in the working-for-profit business understands how these menu items across an entire fair are put together."
Catching up with industry practices this last year, the fair management updated contracts with vendors, making sure a good variety of food and drink items were available and that redundancy was avoided. At least 13 items from 7 vendors — including the ice cream cones — were edited out.
"We have one guy who does curly fries, nothing else," said Jeffries. "So we restricted curly fries on other menus."
"When you have multiple people carrying the same product, it diminishes the value in everyone's product."
In advance, the board reached out to the Lion's Club. But both sides said there was miscommunication between the various clubs. A week before the fair opened, Bunnell — who used to be president of the Lion's Club in Rapid City and still volunteers for the organization — saw an email from a fair manager asking if they'd found an "alternative" to ice cream cones.
The Lion's hadn't. Worse, they didn't have time to extemporize.
"We dropped the ball a little," said Bunnell, membership chair with local Lion's clubs. "It's kind of one of them deals."
So now the ice cream machine at the stand is not in use this year. And Tomich and others who want a dairy treat are out in the cold.
"It seems to go totally against the idea of free and open commerce," Tomich said, on the phone Monday, with an air of resignation. "But it's not a terrible thing, I guess."
Jeffries said the fair was disappointed to see a good partner get hurt. "We're very happy with the Lion's organization and all the philanthropic activities throughout the Black Hills." So the fair offered to buy the 500 to 600 pounds of ice cream purchased by the Lion's Club in advance of the sale.
But Gunnell said the Lions were able to return the product for a refund.
"Next year we'll try root beer floats or maybe a chocolate shake," Bunnell said. "We'll have some substitute."