Editor's note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series about problems in tracking youth behavior in the state.
State officials cannot say with certainty why South Dakota did not obtain statistical validity or "weighted" survey results for the first time in 2017 concerning youth behavior related to drinking and drug use, sexual activity and eating habits.
Joan Adam, director of the Division of Administration for the Health Department that oversees data and statistics, said the primary cause is probably that school districts are undergoing “survey burnout” because they are asked by numerous agencies and groups to conduct student surveys on their behalf.
Adam also noted that a shift had occurred in some school districts in regard to how or whether parents provide permission for their children to take a survey involving such sensitive personal questions.
Schools have two ways to get parental permission, and the distinction has become important in survey-participation rates.
With what is known as “opt-in” consent, students cannot take surveys unless a parent has signed a form allowing participation. With “opt-out” consent, the student may participate unless a parent has signed a form refusing participation, in a type of implied consent.
Invariably, participation is higher in an “opt-out” scenario, which is no longer in place at many school districts.
The consent situation changed after the state Legislature in 2014 tightened the rules on obtaining parental consent for student surveys that probed into certain personal or familial behaviors. The debate at the time came largely in response to new federal education standards that were opposed by some lawmakers as intrusive. Those lawmakers said they wanted to make it harder for the federal government to obtain or share sensitive information on South Dakota students and their families, and it required written parental consent for survey data to be collected.
“We’ve got to have parental control to prevent certain questions that need not be asked; that’s a private matter with the parents and the kids,” state Sen. Ernie Otten, R-Tea, sponsor of the survey-consent bill, said during committee debate on the 2014 legislation. “There’s nothing nefarious in it in my view, it’s just to protect our children as much as we can in this brave new world that we’re in.”
Adam said that legislative language addressed only mandatory youth surveys and did not directly affect the anonymous Youth Risk Behavior Surveys, or YRBS, since it is voluntary. However, some school districts do not distinguish between voluntary and mandatory surveys and as a result have moved solely to an “opt-in” consent method because of the legislation.
Such is the case in the Sioux Falls School District, where parents sign a blanket permission form at the beginning of each school year designating whether their child is permitted to take any surveys during the school year, said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement for the district.
Boysen said that “opt-in” consent has likely reduced the number of students who are allowed to be surveyed. If, for example, half of parents checked the box not to allow surveys of their child, the pool of potential participants on the YRBS would be halved and reaching a 60 percent threshold required for "weighted" status would become almost impossible for the district.
“If I have 50 percent that cannot participate because they have not opted in, we’re not going to achieve that level of participation no matter what,” Boysen said.
Boysen said the district plans to administer the YRBS this year and is hopeful a high participation rate can be obtained.
“That information is valuable to our counselors, and our mental health agencies across the community can use that, so it is very valuable information about trends and what is changing among students,” she said.
Katy Urban, spokeswoman for the Rapid City Area Schools system, said the district intends to participate in the YRBS this year and is hopeful that participation rates will rise.
Adam said the YRBS is among the best options to obtain quality data on student behaviors.
“This is a very easy, low-cost, low-impact way to get a good representation of the students of South Dakota,” she said.
Obtaining statistically weighted results allows the survey results to be generalized to all South Dakota students rather than only to those who took the survey.
Beyond that, however, obtaining weighted results every two years is critical to the CDC, the state and even local governments or community-service organizations that seek to understand what decisions and behaviors — both positive and negative — are part of the lives of youths in South Dakota and across the nation.
“You can’t impact public health if you don’t know what the issues are, where the issues are, and if you don’t know how many people have that issue,” Adam said.
The survey results are used by the CDC to track national and state trends, and by the state health department and school districts to monitor youth behaviors. The data can ultimately guide the spending of federal, state or local tax dollars on prevention or education programs to better target areas of concern and increase the chances of improving the health and safety of youths.
The YRBS results are also used by civic, community and advocacy groups across South Dakota to support requests for grants or to obtain contracts to provide youth services. Writing grant proposals with outdated survey information can reduce the rate of success in funding youth programs.
“This information is so important, whether you’re writing for funding for a school district or if you’re a community member involved in an organization that wants to do good things for kids,” Adam said. “When you have a loss like that or a gap in data, that is challenging.”
South Dakota's state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the state has other sources for information to track behavior trends among youth, including the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the School Height and Weight Survey, the Youth Tobacco Survey and the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.
Still, Clayton said tracking trends becomes more difficult when any data source indicating the true behaviors of young people is no longer available.
For example, Clayton said when it comes to abuse of prescription medications, the Health Department can use the state Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to get an idea of who has been prescribed opioids. But without YRBS data, it is more difficult to determine how many youths are abusing prescription drugs without a prescription.
“We don’t rely on one single source to make decisions,” Clayton said. “It’s like removing one of these pictures does leave a gap.”