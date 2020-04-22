Lack of transparency from DOC causing anxiety among inmates, families

Prisoners are seeing their fellow inmates being quarantined but don’t know if that means they're positive for the virus, awaiting a test result or just being quarantined as a precaution. Prisoners and their loved ones have reached out to the DOC and media for information, and have sometimes shared tips about positive cases with the Journal that ended up being incorrect.

When Dvorak first arrived in the Springfield prison about a month ago, he was placed into the “Barracks,” three large rooms with dozens of bunk-beds. He said if someone began having COVID-19 symptoms, the inmate, their bunk-mate and people who sleep on some of the nearby bunks were taken to be quarantined in a gym. Once the men were released, he said, they shared that they were also tested while being quarantined.

Dvorak said he had already assumed the inmates were being quarantined while awaiting test results since he knows results don’t come back right away. But he said others started rumors that the quarantine meant the men were all positive.

Lack of info

The Journal has asked the DOC and Department of Health — which provides healthcare in the prisons — multiple times about the numbers of people being tested and quarantined, but has not received answers.