LaCroix Links, a nine-hole short golf course in southeast Rapid City that was run by the local YMCA, never opened this season.
Roger Gallimore, executive director of Rapid City YMCA, says the the reason is simple.
“That was just an unsustainable subsidy,” he said in a Journal interview Tuesday.
Since 2007, the YMCA has seen its operating loss grow each year as it maintained the course just northwest of the intersection of Cambell and East Minnesota Street. Staffing the course for operations and upkeep, and compensating the three instructors needed for the YMCA’s partnership program with First Tee — a youth golf program that blends golf instruction with life and leadership skills lessons — eventually became too much of a burden.
“It was a good program. It was a great tool for building character,” Gallimore said. “You really hate to see it go, but again, this one was just not sustainable. We had a great run.”
In 2017, the YMCA spent about $60,000 more to maintain the course than it recouped in course fees, Gallimore said.
According to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker, the YMCA notified the city in January that it would no longer operate the golf course. The decision came 15 years after the course almost met a similar fate before Gallimore and former Mayor Jim Shaw reached an agreement that saw the city contribute $40,000 to the cause in 2004, $30,000 in 2005, and $30,000 in 2006, according to Shoemaker. The city was the owner, and the YMCA the operator. The idea was to help the YMCA get started as it searched for grants and funding support. Since 2006, the YMCA has funded the course by itself.
“This was a great partnership, and if nothing else, we managed to lengthen the life of the course,” Gallimore said.
On Tuesday evening, a youth soccer practice had sprung up in the open field just south of the golf course, called Centennial Park. For now, the area is open for use by the general public on a first come, first served basis, Shoemaker said. But, as the city’s Parks and Recreation department works on a master plan for all city parks this fall, a new use for the 25-acre plot may soon be decided.
At a March 8 Parks and Recreation advisory board meeting, 17 disc golfers attended the meeting to lobby for the creation of a new disc golf course on the property, according to minutes kept of the meeting. In response, Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson noted that it is very early in the process to identify uses for the property and there had been a variety of suggestions for future use of the area.