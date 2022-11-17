LaCroix selected to nationwide group addressing racial inequality in justice system

From his time on the Rapid City Council to his work on the Pennington County Commission, Lloyd LaCroix has been active in addressing racial disparities in the legal system.

“I’m on the Human Relations Commission, so we do community forums on race relations,” he said Thursday. “Just how to get along and bringing people together to have conversations.”

LaCroix’s endeavors will continue on a larger scale after his recent acceptance into the “County Officials advancing Racial Equity (CORE)” in Justice Network, a MacArthur grant-funded program through the National Association of Counties. The group will bring together leaders from across the country to share ideas, learn from experts, and establish policies and practices relating to criminal justice.

He’s one of just 15 selected to the program.

LaCroix believes that he was chosen because of the work already being done in Pennington County, even though the numbers aren’t where he would like.

“They talked about jail reduction; I think we’ve done some of that. We’ve done some great diversion programs, but to get the Native population down to where we would have liked to see it, it still hasn’t happened,” he said.

LaCroix says he hopes to learn from the others in the program and perhaps bring those ideas back to Pennington County.

“It’ll be interesting to see some of the different stuff that they’re doing,” he said. “They may not be doing everything that we’re doing, but there’s some other stuff that they’re doing that I’d like to learn and maybe could share with our State’s Attorney’s Office or the right people.”

The program lasts two years, and gives Pennington County another resource to address racial and ethnic disparities.

“The racial part is still there, and so we’ve got to look at something more preventative than just the jails,” LaCroix said.

LaCroix said the work — whether through the HRC/MOA or CORE — is vital, and that it’s all about building relationships.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Seventh Judicial Circuit were awarded $4.1 million between 2015 and 2021 from the MacArthur Foundation, including five grants in criminal justice. The office participates in the Safety and Justice Challenge Network, which aims to address over-incarceration by reducing jail misuse and overuse and disparities in jail usage, according to the foundation website.