LaCrosse Street exit to see further construction in diamond interchange

The second construction season for the Interstate 90-Exit 59 North LaCrosse Street interchange project will begin Monday.

The state Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual informational meeting on the project through March 19. Those who watch and click through will be able to ask questions throughout the meeting.

Consultant project manager Dustin Hamilton said by the end of Feb. 24, there were 26 online construction meeting visits for the information meeting. He said they had not received any questions as part of the online meeting.

Once this portion of the project is completed in November, the interchange will be fully operational.

Crews will make North LaCrosse Street parallel bridge improvements, crossroad improvements which includes the diverging diamond configuration, the Exit 59 ramp terminal intersection improvements, light and traffic signals, and completion of city utility work.

Project engineer Jesse Nelson said he fully expects it to snow during construction and crews will be prepared to remove snow within the traffic control area.

The diverging diamond will be constructed in three phases while one lane of traffic for each direction remains open. There could be intermittent closures of the interchange on-ramps and the North LaCrosse Street structure.

Phase one will be on the eastern side of North LaCrosse Street. Traffic will shift to the west side. During structure demolition for the bridge, there will be night-time closures of the bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that will last about a week for demolition activity and a week for setting new bridge girders. Through-traffic will be detoured. Completion is anticipated for summer 2022.

Phase two will include a traffic shift to the east side of the bridge with construction on the west side. The north-bound to west-bound on-ramp turns will not be open for use.

Phase three A will include work on the traffic island on the east side of the ramp terminal intersection, phase three B will include work on the traffic islands on the west side.

The entire project is anticipated for completion in June 2023.

In phase one, the I-90 auxiliary lanes between North Haines Avenue and Exit 59 were completed, along with widening the North Maple Avenue bridge and ramp work on Exit 59. The North LaCrosse Street bridge substructure and utility work began in 2021.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

