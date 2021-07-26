Lakota culture to be highlighted during Days of '76

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I do encourage Native individuals who grew up without knowing the culture or histories, now is the time to learn more about that so we can become the next culture bearers and pass it on to the next generation,” she said. “It’s not only up to the Native people, but everybody.”

Sequoia Crosswhite, Cheyenne River Sioux, is a musician and grass dancer who grew up in Rapid City. He said he plays the Lakota flute and mixed it with performances while got his start.

He said it's important to represent the Lakota people and voice of the people of the plains to keep it alive.

“(It's also important to) hopefully have healing for the future and to educate so we can maybe change ideas and perceptions that people might have within the performance,” he said.

Crosswhite said he’ll discuss a little bit about language during the performance and interact with the crowd. He said he’ll show two worlds coming together by playing the Lakota flute and guitar.

Darren Thompson, Ojibwe from Wisconsin, said he’s performed at the Days of ‘76 before and it’s always an exciting event.