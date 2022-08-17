Lakota Immersion classes will be missing from RCAS schools for 2022-2023

Staffing challenges and building maintenance issues resulted in the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education waiving its Lakota Immersion classes for the upcoming school year.

The board approved the waiver that appeared on its Tuesday night consent agenda with no discussion despite nearly half of public comment asking the board to reconsider.

RCAS interim Chief Executive Officer Nicole Swigart said during the "other" portion of the agenda that a lot of decisions were made before she started and she has had to make decisions during her seven weeks on the job.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the South Dakota Department of Education granted the district's request for the Lakota Immersion program to be an independent school entity even though it was going to be housed at Canyon Lake Elementary School, Swigart said. During the year, the principal had to make temporary adjustments due to staffing and building issues.

She said in spring 2022, it was decided the program would be housed at General Beadle Elementary School and the kindergarten and first grade teaching positions were posted.

Swigart said General Beadle Principal Dr. Johanna Sailer worked very hard to find applicants and make contacts, but in June Sailer indicated concern there were no applicants who had the proper certifications, which includes a kindergarten through fifth grade elementary certification and a Lakota language and culture permit.

"At that point in late June, no dually licensed teacher had applied," Swigart said. "We did decide that we were hopeful — we were incredibly hopeful — that we would fill both positions, but we decided that if we could only fill one position, we were going to keep the first grade program going because those students have been in the kindergarten immersion program the year before and we are going to keep serving them through their Lakota Immersion plan."

However, she and other administrators determined by the end of July they would have to decide on moving forward with the program or shuttering it for one year. With no qualified applicants in interviews, she said the program could not continue for the year.

Swigart said she, Dr. Sailer and other administrators held a meeting at General Beadle to explain the decision and would then reach out to students' families who were directly affected. They then would reach out to the families by sending a letter to the homes. Swigart said the letter included information about not being able to keep the students together for the next year.

She also said General Beadle was, at the time, lacking first grade teachers and interim Assistant Superintendent Mike Talley had to make some adjustments to cover the classrooms for students who were enrolled.

Swigart said it was expressed to her that communicating the stopping of the program for the year to the parents and mailing the letter was not enough, so she decided to send an announcement to the community. Voicemails were followed up with emails.

"I did not want to not be transparent, that was never my intention," she said. "I did want parents to be contacted. I felt that we were communicating with those most impacted, but I respected the advice I was given to reach out more to the community and that was done. This is not an intention to close the program indefinitely and I already began a process for how we are going to move forward."

Swigart said there is a possible grant that would help provide solid, continual funding for the immersion program for five years. She said there could be monies to pay for education courses for those who want to pursue the dual accreditation in the proposal.

She said the district is also dedicated to increasing the hiring of the Lakota language and culture permitted inidivuals to come in and provide additional support for all of the buildings.

She said there will be postings for the 2023-2024 school year soon, and if a qualified candidate is hired this year, they will be embedded into elementary schools so staff can be working with students in the buildings now. Swigart said they would also help embed their language and culture into existing programs so they can make immediate hires instead of waiting until July 1 next year.

Sailer said she got to hear how devastating it was for families that the program can't be offered this year. She said General Beadle serves, on average, 400-450 students a year, but served 655 over the last year. She said 71% of those students were Native American.

"We definitely are the building to house this program, and moving forward we are very committed to having the program if we can bring it back in some fashion," she said.

During the meeting, the board also approved the Oaye Luta Okolakiciye (OLO) talking circle memorandum of understanding, which will be directed by volunteers with OLO. OLO is a Lakota-based nonprofit organization established in 2012.

The volunteers would be vetted through the RCAS Office of College and Career Readiness. The circles would occur during EI classes, or study hall, and would not disrupt educational time.