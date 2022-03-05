Lakota-immersion education model emerges in South Dakota

Native immersion schools across the U.S., such as those based on a model developed at the Native American Community Academy in New Mexico, have seen improved graduation rates and academic achievement for Native students.

In a 98-page research study by the American Indian College Fund, supported by the Kellogg Foundation in Michigan, authors found significant evidence of the efficacy of language-immersion education for Native American students.

On a most basic level, backers of immersion charter schools say it is time to give the concept a try, and that Senate Bill 139 would allow for an experiment they believe can be a game changer for Native Americans.

While other immersion schools and educational programs exist on reservations in South Dakota, they tend to be nonprofit institutions that rely on donations and grant awards that can be unsteady and susceptible to the vagaries of the larger economy or giving trends.

Supporters of the measure say adequate, consistent funding levels provided by state support are key to the success of immersion schools and their students.

Charter schools are publicly funded, tuition-free schools run independently of traditional local school districts. The schools often focus on improving achievement in underperforming student populations and may place a greater focus on specific teaching methods or subjects not offered in traditional schools.

Most still report to local school boards or other designated authorizing agent, and students typically are held to all state achievement and testing standards.

Opponents of charter schools often argue that they shift per-student funding away from existing public schools and can allow for unorthodox or untested teaching methodologies and curricula.

Charter schools are considered by supporters to be effective because they allow for innovation in teaching methods and also greater flexibility in curriculum development, staffing, scheduling and teaching styles. South Dakota is one of only five states in the nation that do not allow for charter schools; four of those states are in the Great Plains, including South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Montana (Vermont is the fifth).

Backers of Lakota-language and cultural immersion schools have proposed similar legislation in three of the past five years, including Senate Bill 139, the bill now under consideration by the Legislature.

The 16-page bill lays out a framework for public school districts to sponsor creation of Lakota Immersion schools in reservation areas. Initially, the bill called for formation of four schools in a five-year test period, but has been amended this session to allow only two schools.

Native American students are the largest minority group in the state public school system. South Dakota has 688 public schools with about 136,000 students, roughly 11% of which are Native and 72% of which are white. The state spends about $1.65 billion a year to fund public schools.

The Senate bill bases its proposed curriculum largely on the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards, a set of state-approved concepts that provides a framework for teaching Native history and culture. The 35-page set of lesson plans and instructional guidelines includes teaching aids in history, culture, language, treaties, identity and way of life of Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Sioux Indians.

However, bills to make teaching of the Oceti standards mandatory in South Dakota public schools failed this session, and use of the standards remains mixed at best in South Dakota schools. A 2021 state survey of more than 700 educators in 125 school districts found that only 45% of educators reported using the Oceti understandings in their schools, and that 9% of educators said their schools did not celebrate Native history or culture in any way.

Opponents of the current Senate bill uniformly stress their support for improving educational achievement for Native students in South Dakota. This year, opponents of SB 139 are making essentially the same arguments as in past years when the immersion charter school concept was proposed.

Opponents this year include the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the School Administrators of South Dakota, the South Dakota Education Association, and a lobbying arm of the largest school districts in the state, including Sioux Falls.

Rob Munson, executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota, told News Watch that a new law allowing Lakota Immersion schools is not needed because school districts across the state can already open and manage language-immersion schools. As examples, Munson pointed to Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, a publicly run and funded K-5 Spanish-language immersion school; and to a Lakota-language immersion class at Canyon Lake Elementary School within the Rapid City Area Schools system.

Munson also said the bill as written could allow a single school to consume a disproportionate amount of an overall school district’s budget, including state and federal money and any other revenues, such as from fundraising efforts, concession sales at sporting events, or grants given to school districts for other specific purposes.

The final section of the bill would require school districts to fund the Lakota Immersion school based on a percentage of how many students are in the school compared with the entire district. Once that ratio is determined, the bill would require the new school to receive “that portion of the total funding received by the district,” which could include monies used for the overhead to run the entire district, not just one school.

“That isn’t a good way to fund a school,” said Wade Pogany, director of the state school boards association. “It doesn’t take into account need, it doesn’t take into account special circumstances of the school, it doesn’t take into account staffing.”

Opponents also noted that the third version of the bill is very much like the other versions and does not appear to address concerns raised during prior hearings that could have made the legislation stronger and more acceptable to school districts and lawmakers.

“We’re not opposed to Native kids and we’re not opposed to what this bill is doing in many cases,” Pogany said in his Senate testimony. “We’re objecting to the same things we objected to last year … the governance and funding.”

Sarah White, a former public school administrator in Rapid City who now serves as director of the South Dakota Educational Equity Coalition, said the state public education system has not accepted adequate responsibility for the long-range lack of success of Native American students. Testing data showing Native students consistently and historically underperform compared with their white peers is clear evidence of systemic failure of the current public school model in South Dakota, she said.

“The output of what the system is imposing yields an undeniable truth that the system was not meant for our students and is not designed for our students’ success,” she said. “We also see a clear and consistent evasion of responsibility for Indigenous education in our state.”

As a child, White attended reservation schools where she said her Native identity and culture were omnipresent in classes, on campus and in the community. When she went to college, she found that Native Americans were largely absent from the student population, in adornments on campus and the educational experiences in the classroom. White said she found it much harder to feel welcome and to excel in that academic setting.

White said the eldest of her four children attended traditional public schools in Nebraska and in Rapid City before transferring to a high school run by the Oglala Lakota School District in Pine Ridge.

Her son “fell through the cracks” and did not do well as a minority in majority-white schools, which also tended to have large classes, White said.

Upon admission to the school in Pine Ridge, her son began to flourish, she said.

“For the first time, he said he felt like he could actually be himself in an academic setting, and hearing that broke my heart,” she said. “There’s a combination of factors that contribute to his success, but I believe the biggest metric for achievement was when he admitted he can finally be himself in that space.”