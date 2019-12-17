Rapid City rolled out the red carpet Tuesday for hundreds of high school athletes and scholars to kick off the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
As the teams from 16 predominantly Native American schools arrived for the tournament, they were greeted with high-fives, cheers and rounds of applause from a crowd of well-wishers just outside the entrance of the Don Barnett Arena.
The Lakota Nation Invitational runs through Saturday at the Civic Center, where events and competitions for boys and girls teams are taking place in nearly every location in the building. Some tournament games will also be played Saturday at St. Thomas More High School.
Competitions will be held in basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, archery, chess, hand games, a Lakota language bowl and a knowledge bowl. Other events include an art show, business planning, youth leadership and a poetry slam.
At Tuesday's red carpet welcome, Tjuana Jones-Hawk came from the Highmore area to support the teams from Crow Creek Tribal School.
"I've been to Rapid City before, but this is my first time here for this tournament," Jones-Hawk said. "It is great to see everyone come out to support our athletes. It looks to be a fun week."
Even though the week is focused on spirit and sportsmanship, another person who was instrumental will be missed this year.
In 1978, Birgil Kills Straight assisted in getting the Lakota Nation Basketball Invitational to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center after the tournament outgrew the gym in Pine Ridge.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the tournament founders, Dave Archambault Sr., and Tom Allen were the ones to ask Kills Straight to assist.
Kills Straight died Feb. 10, 2019.
"Birgil saw a vision of what the tournament would become — a showcase for Lakota youth in many athletic, cultural and artistic areas," Archambault wrote in an email to the Journal.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, who was at Tuesday's red carpet welcome, said the Lakota Nation Invitational is a huge driver in celebrating Native American culture and sport in the city.
"This is, by far, the largest youth athletic and cultural event we have in Rapid City," Allender said. "We have a significant population of our people here who are Native American. This is a great time to interact, and I understand the hand game teams are growing by incredible amounts. This is a great week."
The mayor said not only does the culture of Rapid City improve with the Lakota Nation Invitational, but the tournament is also a huge driver for the local economy.
"This one in particular is the week before Christmas, and our stores, hotels, restaurants and streets can tell that something good is brewing in Rapid City this week," Allender said. "This is a fantastic event and the kids are amazing."
For full tournament coverage and schedules, see the Sports section of the Rapid City Journal.