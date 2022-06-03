Lakota oral history series complete, available to public

A seven-episode, comprehensive Lakota oral history series was completed May 27 and is now available for the public. The entire series, “Heart Of All Oral History Project,” can be heard at heartofallohp.com

The series represents two-and-a-half years of work, and the finished episodes total 11 hours and 47 minutes of interviews with 47 elders and community members on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The episodes previously aired on KILI radio, podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and iHeart, and on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

In January 2020, students on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation began working on an unprecedented project intended to shine a light on the Lakota, who are widely recognized as being one of the last indigenous holdouts against American colonization efforts. With support from a National Endowment for the Humanities grant, the project committed to using the Lakota oral history tradition to create an audio series.

The project covers a broad range of topics including creation stories, Crazy Horse, Buffalo Nation days, reservations, Fort Laramie, Wounded Knee, boarding schools, and the sacred Black Hills, the “Heart Of All.”

The episodes explore the history and future of a people known for defeating the 7th Cavalry at the Battle of Little Bighorn, along with the stories of such prominent historical figures as Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse and Black Elk. More recently, the Lakota are remembered for the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1980 decision to compensate them $105 million for the theft of the Black Hills, and for their involvement in the much-publicized Standing Rock protest in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

