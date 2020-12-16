Lakota-owned bookstore launches new location downtown

A 30-year resident of the Black Hills, Mendoza learned the book business working in community relations and marketing for Borders. Over time, she saw and filled an unmet need in the industry.

“What I began to see was the need for access to literature on the reservations. I had enough training and skill to go out on my own, so I decided to do Native American book fairs in schools,” Mendoza said.

She launched Word Carrier Trading Post and took book fairs, which she likens to Scholastic book fairs, to reservations.

“Ours was Native American literature. We would go in with thousands of books and teachers could purchase resources for their classrooms. We did that all over the Northern Plains,” Mendoza said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in-person book fairs have stopped but online shopping is booming, Mendoza said.

“Now schools are ordering books and we ship them out,” she said. “Schools getting books into the hands of families is always a good thing.”

At book fairs, Mendoza said people continually asked if she had a book store. Eventually she opened Bird Cage Book Store and Mercantile in Racing Magpie, which houses multiple businesses.