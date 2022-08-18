 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakota Tech receives STEM Award

  • Updated
Lakota Tech High School will receive $1,000 from the National Lieutenant Governors' Association Lt. Governors' STEM Scholarship Program Thursday.

South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden announced the award for the school's STEM programming. Lakota Tech receives the award as part of a national call for applications for funding STEM programming and curriculum in schools. The association received 170 requests for STEM funding from schools in 32 states and one U.S. territory.

Submissions were awarded by region, with three schools in each of the association's four regions receiving scholarships ranging from $500 - $1,000 each.

According to a Thursday news release, Lakota Tech is the only career and technical education high school on a Native American reservation in the United States, offering students access to a diploma and career pathways. Through the association's funding, students will learn about high-altitude weather ballooning and gain hands-on experience with designing and testing a payload.

“Promoting and encouraging STEM activities in schools in critical to building the workforce of tomorrow,” Rhoden said in the release. “Lakota Tech’s weather balloon project will further interest in STEM in our youth, and this funding from NLGA ensures that STEM learning will expand for the students at the only career and technical education high school on a Native American reservation anywhere in the United States.”

