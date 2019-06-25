Lance Lehmann has unseated three-term Rapid City Councilwoman Amanda Scott.
With 548 votes, or 67 percent, to her 268, the night manager of the Millstone restaurant emerged the clear victor in the runoff election that took place in Ward 4.
Scott, who currently serves as the city council president, was first elected in 2012.
In Ward 3, the site of the evening's second runoff election, attorney Gregory Strommen took home 607 votes, or 56 percent, besting college professor Jeffrey Bailie, who earned 472.
No candidate in either ward garnered 50 percent of the vote, plus one, in the general municipal election held June 4, setting the stage for Tuesday's runoff in which the top two earners from each competed.