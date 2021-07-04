Land Back march protests Fourth of July, colonization

Police misconduct and brutality was also a focus of the march, underscored by a substantial police presence following the proceedings.

The march was intended to end at the Pennington County Courthouse and Jail, but instead continued down to the mill and grain building after a subsection of protesters broke off to hang up the flag. Marchers paused at the Courthouse, however, and held a prayer circle in solidarity with the Indigenous people behind bars.

The sound of prisoners’ knuckles banging on the thick glass of the narrow jail windows joined with the drums and the songs of the protesters as they continued around the public safety complex.

At the start of the march, Candi Brings Plenty, Indigenous justice organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, read a list of demands protesters wanted to see fulfilled.

Brings Plenty said the city of Rapid City needs to start by publicly acknowledge the harms colonization has brought to the Native American community; create a Native American Commission elected by the Native community; form an oversight committee by people who have been most negatively affected by the RCPD to coordinate culturally responsive community resources; release the police’s disciplinary records and make them public and for allegations of police brutality to be externally reviewed.